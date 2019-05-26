  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kosovo, Wyoming Army National Guard


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming Army National Guard soldiers deploy this week for a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

(credit: Wyoming Army National Guard)

Community members are invited to attend a ceremony for the 297th Infantry Regiment on Tuesday at Star Valley High School in Afton at 2 p.m.

National Guard officials say this is the first time the Wyoming infantry unit is deploying since organizing in 2016.

The unit’s first stop will be at Fort Bliss in Texas for additional training.

The soldiers come from Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s