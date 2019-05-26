  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Estes Park News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road is open – partly! Rocky Mountain National Park announced the road is open to Milner Pass only, on the west side of the park.

Snowplow operator above Milner Pass on May 9, 2019. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

There was doubt the road would open by the Memorial Day weekend like in years past. Snowplow drivers have been working day after day to clear feet of snow from a very active winter.

A Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow augers through a bank of snow on the east side of the Continental Divide in late April. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Other mountain passes remain closed because of the amount of snow and possibly debris covering the roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s