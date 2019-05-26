Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road is open – partly! Rocky Mountain National Park announced the road is open to Milner Pass only, on the west side of the park.
There was doubt the road would open by the Memorial Day weekend like in years past. Snowplow drivers have been working day after day to clear feet of snow from a very active winter.
Other mountain passes remain closed because of the amount of snow and possibly debris covering the roads.