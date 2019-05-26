(HOODLINE) – Itching to get to know the freshest new spots in Denver? From a Japanese spot to a New American bistro, read on to see the newest businesses to open for business recently.
Tatsu Izakaya
Head over to 2022 S. University Blvd. in University Park and you’ll find Tatsu Izakaya, a new sushi bar and Japanese spot.
This spot has taken over the former home of Jason’s Thai, according to Westword. On the menu, look for rice and noodle dishes, soups and greens. Look for the salmon, tuna or albacore poke bowl.
Twin Fin Poke
New to 2720 S. Colorado Blvd., University Hills Shopping Center in University Hills is Twin Fin Poke, a spot to score poke and more.
This Hawaiian-inspired spot’s crafts its menu around love of the ocean and sustainable seafood sources. On the menu, look for build-your-own bowls with your choice of base, protein, sauce, add-ons and toppings.
Woodie Fisher
At 1999 Chestnut Place in LoDo, you’ll find Woodie Fisher, a New American spot.
This spot is located in the historic Hose House No. 1, which began as a volunteer fire station in 1881. On the menu, look for flatbread pizzas, burgers and main dishes like pan-seared halibut and New York strip steak.
Article provided by Hoodline.