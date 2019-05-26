Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Veterans Monument in Grand Junction has been rededicated just in time for Memorial Day. The monument underwent some maintenance earlier this year.
The Veterans Memorial Cemetery sits on more than 22 acres on Riverside Parkway. It opened on Sept. 5, 2002.
“The stars aligned. They all came together. Somebody wanted this to happen, and we just so happened to be the person that provided the vehicle to get us there,” said Garry Brewer, past Department Commander, Sons of Union Veterans.
Three interments occurred on the first day it opened, the first being that of Aidan J. Quinn, a World War I veteran.
“It’s dedicated to the 12 unknown Union soldiers buried out here,” Brewer told KJCT.