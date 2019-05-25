(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the top bakeries around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
Cuba Bakery & Cafe
Topping the list is the Cuba Bakery & Cafe. Located at 15028 E. Mississippi Ave., the bakery and Cuban spot, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated bakery in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 354 reviews on Yelp.
El Paisa Panaderia
El Paisa Panaderia, located at 9541 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery five stars out of 19 reviews.
Yum Yum Cake & Pastries
Yum Yum Cake & Pastries, a bakery that offers coffee and tea and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2680 S. Havana St., Unit AA, to see for yourself.
Daniel’s of Paris
Last but not least, there’s Daniel’s of Paris, a local favorite with four stars out of 59 reviews. Stop by 12253 E. Iliff Ave. to hit up the bakery, which offers desserts and more, next time you’re in the mood.
Restricted Hoodline photo: (use in article only)