Filed Under:Children's Hospital, Fort Collins News, Rocky Mountain High School


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)- Students at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins are celebrating a special graduation this year. A group of high school seniors have battled cancer.

(credit: CBS)

One student, Kate Prewett, lost her battle on the first day of class in 2018.

Kate Prewett (credit: CBS)

The school came together to support Liv Fondy, Sheri Hones, marcus Lasco and Carter Edgerly. The students pass around donation buckets to raise money for Children’s Hospital.

(credit: CBS)

The students raised more than $26,000 in their efforts.

(credit: Karen Bennett)

Carter is currently at Children’s Hospital.

His family says they had hoped he would feel better on Saturday, enough to attend graduation. However, Carter was not able to go. His mother tells CBS4 he watched the graduation live stream and celebrated from his hospital bed.

