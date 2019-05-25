Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Dig crews spent a sunny Saturday learning more about the bones found at a construction site in Highlands Ranch. The bones were discovered a week ago.
Paleontologists at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science jacketed the exposed bones.
“We’ve uncovered a number of ribs. We found a lower leg bone, tibia, upper leg bone, humerus. We think we have parts of the dinosaur’s skull,” said Natalie Toth, chief fossil preparator, on Thursday.
While crews have not determined which dinosaur it is, they say it is a horned animal.
Crews tell CBS4 it’s likely something similar to a triceratops or a torosaurus, discovered in Thornton two years ago.
The site is not open to the public.