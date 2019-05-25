  • CBS4On Air

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Dig crews spent a sunny Saturday learning more about the bones found at a construction site in Highlands Ranch. The bones were discovered a week ago.

(credit: CBS)

Paleontologists at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science jacketed the exposed bones.

“We’ve uncovered a number of ribs. We found a lower leg bone, tibia, upper leg bone, humerus. We think we have parts of the dinosaur’s skull,” said Natalie Toth, chief fossil preparator, on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

While crews have not determined which dinosaur it is, they say it is a horned animal.

(credit: CBS)

Crews tell CBS4 it’s likely something similar to a triceratops or a torosaurus, discovered in Thornton two years ago.

The site is not open to the public.

