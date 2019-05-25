Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The water park at Elitch Gardens in Denver will not open on Saturday. It’s unclear if the park will open sometime during the holiday weekend.
DENVER (CBS4) – The water park at Elitch Gardens in Denver will not open on Saturday. It’s unclear if the park will open sometime during the holiday weekend.
Officials say record-breaking cold temperatures and snow forced the park to stay closed.
Officials, however, remind Coloradans the theme park is open. It’s unclear when the water park will open for the season.
The water Park is included with admission to the theme park. It’s typically open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
RELATED: ‘We’re Excited’: Water World Opens For 40th Season On Saturday