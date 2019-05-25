  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Elitch Gardens Them and Water Park, Elitch Gardens Theme Park


DENVER (CBS4) – The water park at Elitch Gardens in Denver will not open on Saturday. It’s unclear if the park will open sometime during the holiday weekend.

Officials say record-breaking cold temperatures and snow forced the park to stay closed.

Elicth Gardens Dive-In Movie (credit: Elitch Gardens)

Officials, however, remind Coloradans the theme park is open. It’s unclear when the water park will open for the season.

(credit: CBS)

The water Park is included with admission to the theme park. It’s typically open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

