DENVER (CBS4) – The 31st season of the Denver Trolley has begun. The trolley will take you along the South Platte River from Confluence Park to Mile High Stadium.
This is the last operating trolley in the city providing a unique way for riders to take in some of Denver’s history.
“We give some of the history that goes back a couple hundred years, and that’s really shown along the river… that floods that were here in the 60s, back to the 1800s the founding of the city,” said Ethan Yazzie-Mintz, a spokesman for Denver Trolley.
The trolley began running in Denver in 1989 as a way to rebuild the area.