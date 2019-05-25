Story Hits 2-Run Homer In 9th, Rockies Beat Orioles 8-6Trevor Story did a little fist pump after his seventh-inning shot. Just a way to commemorate becoming the fastest shortstop to reach 100 homers.

Vic Fangio's Impact Immediate After 2nd Week Of OTAsThe Broncos have yet to play a down of football in 2019. But already, we're getting more and more evidence that Vic Fangio is the nose-to-the-grindstone type of coach the Broncos have been missing.

Rockies Expect To Call Up Jeff Hoffman To Start On FridayColorado is expected to recall right hand pitcher Jeff Hoffman from Triple-A Albuquerque to start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Nikola Jokic Becomes Second Nuggets Player Ever Selected To All-NBA First TeamNuggets center Nikola Jokic is just the second Nugget to be named to an All-NBA First Team, joining David Thompson.

Rapids End Losing Streak With Win Over GalaxyIt took them 12 matches to get it done, but the Colorado Rapids finally clinched their first win of the season.

Terrell Davis Unveils New CBD-Based Performance DrinkFormer Broncos running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was back in the Mile High City on Tuesday.