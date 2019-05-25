  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Trolley


DENVER (CBS4) – The 31st season of the Denver Trolley has begun. The trolley will take you along the South Platte River from Confluence Park to Mile High Stadium.

(credit: CBS)

This is the last operating trolley in the city providing a unique way for riders to take in some of Denver’s history.

(credit: CBS)

“We give some of the history that goes back a couple hundred years, and that’s really shown along the river… that floods that were here in the 60s, back to the 1800s the founding of the city,” said Ethan Yazzie-Mintz, a spokesman for Denver Trolley.

(credit: CBS)

The trolley began running in Denver in 1989 as a way to rebuild the area.

The Denver Trolley runs through Labor Day.

