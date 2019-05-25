Comments
RICO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 145 in Rico will be closed until further notice after large boulders came crashing down Friday night. The slide is between Cortez and Telluride.
Crews say the debris left a trench about eight feet deep across both lanes making the road dangerous to drivers.
“A boulder, the size of a building, which remains embedded on the highway needs to be blasted into smaller pieces in order to move it off the roadway,” CDOT said.
Crews are working on clearing the road, but it’s not clear when the highway will be reopened. Officials say drivers will have to take a detour on Dove Creek, Slick Rock and Norwood which is expected to take more than four hours of driving time.