  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Another Aurora police officer was hit by a suspected DUI driver just after midnight on Saturday morning. The crash happened at East Hampden and South Uravan Street.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Officials say the officer was hurt, but is expected to be okay.

This is the second time in less than a week an Aurora officer was hit by a suspected DUI driver. That driver, Jonathan Stein, 36, faces DUI and careless driving charges.

(credit: Aurora Police)

No officers were hurt in that crash.

RELATED: ‘Would’ve Been Us’: Officers Hope Drivers Don’t Drink &amp; Drive After Near Miss

Lakewood police also experienced a similar situation two weeks ago. The officer, the original DUI suspect and the second DUI suspect who allegedly crashed into the officer’s vehicle were hurt. All are okay.

(credit: CBS)

Officers ask Coloradans to enjoy the holiday weekend responsibly and to not drink and drive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s