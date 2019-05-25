Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Another Aurora police officer was hit by a suspected DUI driver just after midnight on Saturday morning. The crash happened at East Hampden and South Uravan Street.
Officials say the officer was hurt, but is expected to be okay.
This is the second time in less than a week an Aurora officer was hit by a suspected DUI driver. That driver, Jonathan Stein, 36, faces DUI and careless driving charges.
No officers were hurt in that crash.
Lakewood police also experienced a similar situation two weeks ago. The officer, the original DUI suspect and the second DUI suspect who allegedly crashed into the officer’s vehicle were hurt. All are okay.
Officers ask Coloradans to enjoy the holiday weekend responsibly and to not drink and drive.