ALLENSPARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Emergency responders were unable to resuscitate a 70-year-old man Friday who was found at the bottom of a roadside cliff.
The man and his wife had pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 7 to take a break, according to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The man reportedly “got out to stretch his legs” after he and his wife parked south of Allenspark.
His wife became concerned when he did not return. She left their vehicle 20 minutes after her husband walked away to search for him. She found him unconscious, lying 25 feet below the roadway a short distance from the vehicle.
Personnel from the Allenspark Fire Department and AMR Ambulance attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the press release, investigators noted that there were slippery grasses and pine needles near the edge of the drop-off.
Identification of the man and an official cause of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.