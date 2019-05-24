SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Summit County Public Health investigators are looking into a cluster of six confirmed mumps virus cases. The cases are all associated to people at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw that it causes. This is a result of swollen salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides, often referred to as parotitis.
Other symptoms that might begin a few days before parotitis include:
Fever
Headache
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Loss of appetite
Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12–25 days after infection.
Some people who get mumps have very mild symptoms (like a cold), or no symptoms at all and may not know they have the disease.
Local health officials say there could be more cases that have not been confirmed. They are reminding people the importance of being vaccinated.
“The risk to the public is minimal, but people need to vaccinate against this,” one health official said to CBS4.
The first case was discovered at the end of April.