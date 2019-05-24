Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Zoo, Mandrill

DENVER (CBS4)– Visitors to the Denver Zoo may get the chance to see the baby mandrill. The baby was born on May 10 to mom Kumani and her mate, Jelani.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

The baby, named Kesi, is out and about with her mom in the mandrill troop’s habitat in the Congo Basin area in the Primate Panorama.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zoo officials say the best time to catch them in their habitat is first thing in the morning or lunchtime when they are foraging for food.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zoo keepers say that Kumani is a first-time mom and is proving to be attentive and nurturing to Kesi so that she can thrive.

