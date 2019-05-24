  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Arson Investigation, Barn Fire, Earnest Maynes, Jefferson County, Lakewood News, Sheridan Boulevard, West Metro Fire & Rescue


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County judge sentenced a man to prison today for setting a barn on fire and killing animals in 2018.

Earnest Maynes will spend 25 years behind bars for setting a barn near 4th and Sheridan on fire in May 2018. Seven horses and a dog died in the fire. It was one of eight fires that were set that same day in the same area.

Earnest Maynes (credit: Lakewood Police)

RELATED: ‘Just Cruel’: Community Responds To Arrest In Arson Cases

Because of prior felonies, Maynes was facing up to 34 years with no chance of parole.

Ben Warwick

