LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County judge sentenced a man to prison today for setting a barn on fire and killing animals in 2018.
Earnest Maynes will spend 25 years behind bars for setting a barn near 4th and Sheridan on fire in May 2018. Seven horses and a dog died in the fire. It was one of eight fires that were set that same day in the same area.
Because of prior felonies, Maynes was facing up to 34 years with no chance of parole.