Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Douglas Bruce


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A former Colorado lawmaker and anti-tax advocate has been convicted of five municipal citations in Pennsylvania for a building that city officials say is dilapidated. The Gazette reports Douglas Bruce failed to appear for the court hearing Thursday in Pittston, Pennsylvania to answer to citations on the condition of the bar he owns in the small city.

Douglas Bruce (credit: CBS)

The city’s code enforcement has cited Bruce for failure to demolish the building.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo says city officials plan to work with the police department to consider a misdemeanor charge for municipal housing code avoidance.

Bruce declined to comment Thursday. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Lombardo says the city might demolish the building and bill Bruce for the effort.

Bruce has previously threatened to sue if his property is seized.

