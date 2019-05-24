  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Police are investigating the case of a woman who died 15 hours after she was pulled from a Colorado river. The Coloradoan reports the woman, who has not been identified, was unresponsive and bystanders were performing CPR when police and rescue personnel arrived at the scene along the Big Thompson River near Estes Park around 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the woman was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland but died around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they are still working to determine how and why the woman was in the river near the town 41 miles west of Fort Collins.

The coroner’s office says it will release the woman’s name and the cause of her death at a later date.

