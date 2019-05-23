CBS4 INVESTIGATIONDIA Great Hall construction won't be complete until 2025, cost grows to nearly $1 billion
DENVER (AP) – An inmate at the “Supermax” prison in southern Colorado, who had been held in solitary confinement longer than any other federal prisoner, has died at the age of 67. Thomas Silverstein, who was held in solitary confinement for 35 years, was admitted to a Denver metro area hospital in February to undergo surgery and died in intensive care May 11.

(credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

He entered prison in 1978 on an armed robbery conviction and was later found guilty of killing two inmates and a prison guard. The Denver Post reports that with no federal death penalty in place at the time of the guard’s slaying, the Bureau of Prisons instead put Silverstein in indefinite solitary confinement, where he remained until he was hospitalized.

He was moved to “Supermax” in Florence in 2005 and was housed in a soundproof cell.

