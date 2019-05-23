Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The last day of school in Evergreen was a snowy one. Hillary Van Der Zee shared a photo with CBS4 on Thursday of the sign outside Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen saying HAVE AN INCREDIBLE SUMMER” and snow all around.
The school had planned to have a picnic on the last day of class but called it off due to the weather conditions.
Thursday was the sixth consecutive day with temperatures staying far below normal along Colorado’s Front Range.
Out in Telluride, the Torpedoes swim team wasn’t going to let a little snow stop them from practicing in the outdoor pool. Jill O’Dell shared a photo of the happy bunch doing laps in their bathing suits while the coach stood poolside with a winter hat on and layered up under a coat.
Several inches of snow still sat on the diving blocks at the time the photo was taken.
A new weather pattern will finally take over on Friday allowing for mostly sunny skies across Colorado, much warmer temperatures, and mainly dry weather.