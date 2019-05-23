



– A new rehabilitation center focusing on work and long-term treatment is open in Denver. The Other Side Academy has successfully helped hundreds of people in Salt Lake City. Denver officials noticed and asked for an expansion.

“My lifestyle coupled with my drug addiction took me from city to city and in and out of prison totaling about eight years,” said Gregory Youngblood, a teacher for TOSA who has been through the program himself. “It was rigorous feedback and strong examples like Dave, Lola and Steve that showed me not only how to take a punch, but to get up, shake myself off and say that’s all you got.”

TOSA treats people fighting drug addiction, homelessness and repeat criminals encouraging them to turn their lives around through long-term treatment and hard work. The foundation consists of 12 principals and peer mentor-ship.

“The majority of my life, it was drug addiction, just criminal behavior,” said Youngblood. “Being able to look myself in the mirror and like who I am, being able to know that for the first time in my life I’m not a burden on my family.”

The program provides food, clothes and a residence for students at no charge. While grants from numerous local charities helped get TOSA off the ground in Denver, it doesn’t rely on government money to operate.

In Salt Lake City, TOSA has opened a thrift store and the top-rated moving company.

“Everybody contributes to the house. So, whether it’s cooking meals, whether it’s doing laundry, whether it’s helping with the lawn it’s not my job, it’s the whole houses job. All hands on deck,” Youngblood said. “More than anything it’s taught me how to deal with life on life’s terms. Sometimes life isn’t fair, sometimes life is going to punch you in the mouth.”

The Denver moving company is already operating and the residential treatment program is hoping for the first student soon.

“Change is possible,” Youngblood said.

People interested in applying for the program can call (303) 225-9488 or visit www.tosadenver.com