  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Denver News, Foster Together, Kyle Forti, Safe Families


DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new law designed to help keep families together when facing a crisis. The new law, named after Kyle Forti, a Colorado foster dad who died, was signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday.

(credit: Hope Forti)

Kyle Forti and his wife, Hope, began pushing for this legislation two years ago.

In March, Kyle died in a helicopter crash while in Kenya. The foster dad left behind a pregnant wife and son.

(credit: Hope Forti)

“You know it’s bittersweet. I wish that Kyle was here to celebrate with us in person today, I know he’s here in spirit,” said Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat representing Boulder County.

(credit: CBS)

Singer joined other legislators as Polis signed the Kyle Forti bill into law.

(credit: Safe Families)

“We’ll all have Kyle near and to dear to us in our hearts as well as the thousands of children this bill will benefit in the years ahead,” said Polis.

(credit: CBS)

The bill passed the state legislature with bipartisan support.

(credit: CBS)

“This is a fit parent that is just facing a tough time and doesn’t have a family member or close enough friend to leave his or her children with,” said Rep. Kim Ransom, a Republican representing Douglas County.

“Parents who’ve done nothing wrong and need a little bit of support, deserve that opportunity,” said Singer.

Hope Forti (credit: CBS)

The bipartisan bill, pushed by Kyle and Hope and named for Kyle, is a fitting memorial.

(credit: CBS)

“He’s left a legacy and his fingerprints are in this building and his fingerprints are all over this bill,” said Ransom.

(credit: CBS)

“Both Hope and Kyle have done so much and they’ve shown that when you speak truth to power, sometimes power listens and responds the right way,” said Singer.

Joel Hillan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s