DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new law designed to help keep families together when facing a crisis. The new law, named after Kyle Forti, a Colorado foster dad who died, was signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday.
Kyle Forti and his wife, Hope, began pushing for this legislation two years ago.
In March, Kyle died in a helicopter crash while in Kenya. The foster dad left behind a pregnant wife and son.
“You know it’s bittersweet. I wish that Kyle was here to celebrate with us in person today, I know he’s here in spirit,” said Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat representing Boulder County.
Singer joined other legislators as Polis signed the Kyle Forti bill into law.
“We’ll all have Kyle near and to dear to us in our hearts as well as the thousands of children this bill will benefit in the years ahead,” said Polis.
The bill passed the state legislature with bipartisan support.
“This is a fit parent that is just facing a tough time and doesn’t have a family member or close enough friend to leave his or her children with,” said Rep. Kim Ransom, a Republican representing Douglas County.
“Parents who’ve done nothing wrong and need a little bit of support, deserve that opportunity,” said Singer.
The bipartisan bill, pushed by Kyle and Hope and named for Kyle, is a fitting memorial.
“He’s left a legacy and his fingerprints are in this building and his fingerprints are all over this bill,” said Ransom.
“Both Hope and Kyle have done so much and they’ve shown that when you speak truth to power, sometimes power listens and responds the right way,” said Singer.