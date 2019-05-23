CBS4 INVESTIGATIONDIA Great Hall construction won't be complete until 2025, cost grows to nearly $1 billion
DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis is signing a package of five bills into law to combat the growing opioid epidemic. One new law will require treatment programs in the criminal justice system. Another adds new prevention efforts. A third requires health care providers to complete substance use disorder training.

(iStock/Getty Images)

Gov. Polis will sign these bills at the Sobriety House on Acoma Street in Denver at 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can read more about each of the bills below:

 

