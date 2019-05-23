Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis is signing a package of five bills into law to combat the growing opioid epidemic. One new law will require treatment programs in the criminal justice system. Another adds new prevention efforts. A third requires health care providers to complete substance use disorder training.
DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis is signing a package of five bills into law to combat the growing opioid epidemic. One new law will require treatment programs in the criminal justice system. Another adds new prevention efforts. A third requires health care providers to complete substance use disorder training.
Gov. Polis will sign these bills at the Sobriety House on Acoma Street in Denver at 4 p.m. Thursday.
You can read more about each of the bills below:
- SB19-008: Substance Use Disorder Treatment In Criminal Justice System
- HB19-1009: Substance Use Disorders Recovery
- SB19-227: Harm Reduction Substance Use Disorders
- SB19-228: Substance Use Disorders Prevention Measures
- SB19-219: Sunset Continue Licensing Of Controlled Substances