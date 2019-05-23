Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A brewery has been shut down, seized by the City of Lakewood. The reason, according to the city, is that the owner has fallen delinquent on his taxes.
Ironworks Brewery and Pub has been serving up beer near Alameda and Youngfield for decades.
Lakewood said the owner, Mike Mader, wasn’t sending sales tax to the city. Records show when a payment plan was set up, he defaulted on payments.
According to the City of Lakewood, Mader has 10 days to pay more than $15,000 he owes. If that doesn’t happen, the business will be auctioned.