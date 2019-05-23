Filed Under:Ironworks Brewery and Pub, Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A brewery has been shut down, seized by the City of Lakewood. The reason, according to the city, is that the owner has fallen delinquent on his taxes.

(credit: CBS)

Ironworks Brewery and Pub has been serving up beer near Alameda and Youngfield for decades.

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood said the owner, Mike Mader, wasn’t sending sales tax to the city. Records show when a payment plan was set up, he defaulted on payments.

(credit: CBS)

According to the City of Lakewood, Mader has 10 days to pay more than $15,000 he owes. If that doesn’t happen, the business will be auctioned.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s