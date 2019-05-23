



– The weather was far from perfect for boating at Green Mountain Reservoir on Thursday with rain, strong winds and even snow falling on the water. When the winter-like weather finally decides to take a break, there will be some big changes for boaters at the reservoir this season.

“It’s quiet up here,” U.S.Forest Service Dillon Ranger Bill Jackson said.

Jackson along with representatives from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, and Summit County are working together to make accessing the popular summer time boating and fishing destination easier.

Some major changes have occurred over the off-season including improved parking lots, boat ramp access and restroom facilities at the Heeney Marina.

All of the changes were sparked by the discovery of the invasive quagga mussel that revealed itself in August 2017 at the reservoir located north of Silverthorne.

Monitoring conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation found the creature’s larvae there and officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife called the discovery “very troubling.”

The creatures have caused damage at other lakes across the West.

“Because of that detection of this very impactful invasive species, a lot of wheels have been set in motion as we try to halt that spread,” Jackson explained.

All of the other boat ramps have been closed around the lake in order to help direct all motorized boaters to an inspection station at the marina.

Teamwork was needed to tackle this very serious issue. The reservoir is still listed as a suspect body of water for the presence of the invasive species although no more tests have come back positive since the original test two summers ago.

Despite the white caps and rain, sunshine and smooth sailing is forecasted for Memorial Day Weekend.

“All of the campgrounds and trails here are open and ready for people to start exploring, we just want to make sure everyone is aware of the potential risks involved with not having your boat inspected,” Jackson added.