HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering a digital peek at the dinosaur fossils found in Highlands Ranch last week. The museum has taken over the dig site and is doing a Facebook Live Thursday to talk about the discovery.
The fossils were found at a construction site near Wind Crest at Santa Fe Drive and C-470.
Specifically, a limb bone and several ribs from a horned dinosaur were uncovered, museum officials say. Crews are now securing the site to see if there are more bones underneath the dirt.
“Finds like this, while relatively rare, are a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover,” said Dr. Tyler Lyson, the DMNS’s curator of vertebrate paleontology.
Lyson and his team will work closely with Wind Crest and the construction company, Brinkmann Constructors, to document the findings.
Construction will continue, but officials remind the public, the site is not open to the public.