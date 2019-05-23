DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be the sixth consecutive day with temperatures staying far below normal along the Front Range. Rain is also likely in many areas while snow showers continue in the mountains.
High temperatures in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees which is about 25 degrees below normal for the third week in May. Virtually the entire state of Colorado will experience much colder than normal weather on Thursday.
Rain is possible in the morning in the metro area but more likely in the afternoon. Then the chance for rain will decrease quickly after 8 p.m. Meanwhile the mountains will continue to experience a good chance for snow throughout the day with an additional 2-5 inches of snow above 9,000 feet through Thursday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. for the mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park area, and the Rocky Mountain National Park region.
A new weather pattern will finally take over on Friday allowing for mostly sunny skies, much warmer temperatures, and mainly dry weather.
A storm system west of Colorado will get close enough to keep a chance for rain and snow in the mountains but lower elevations should be completely dry for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.