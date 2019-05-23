



– A program helping those struggling with homelessness get jobs is marking 2½ years. Those who have taken part in Denver Day Works gathered to celebrate its success.

Finding a job while fighting homelessness can be tough because often times applicants don’t have a mailing address, a place to store their belongings or even a place to get ready for a day at work.

Denver Day Works is a program seeking to end that cycle of homelessness by giving people on the streets valuable work experience.

Thursday, like most days, Rita Robledo was at work. She works for the City of Denver, tending to the public restrooms and keeping Civic Center Park clean.

“I love my job! I’m happy. I’m really happy,” said Robledo.

She hasn’t always been so lucky. Three years ago she was homeless and trying desperately to find work. Without a permanent address, it was nearly impossible. She didn’t have a mailing address, a place to store her belongings or even a place to get ready for work.

“When you are living on the streets when you are not housed or anything it’s really hard,” said Robledo.

Three years ago she got involved with Denver Day Works. It’s a partnership between private industry and the City of Denver that eliminates barriers like homelessness for people who want to work. The program pays people $70/day plus a bus pass and two meals for a day’s work. They even connect them with housing, but more importantly, it gives people work experience, which they can use to land a full-time job.

Rita says it’s a good deal for people living on the street who need work, “They could do anything as far as picking up trash. Going and picking up the park.”

Rita turned her Denver Day Works jobs into a job with Denver Parks and Recreation and she says it’s been life changing.

“It’s enriched my life so much. I can’t even explain how much better I feel about myself. (It’s impacted) the people around me my relationships with my daughter and my grandkids.”

If you know someone who would like to get involved in the program orientations are held on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. at 333 W. Bayaud Ave. in Denver.