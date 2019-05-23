Comments
CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite the snowy, rainy conditions across much of Colorado, wildfire mitigation crews are still busily at work in some areas doing their best to prevent future fires. Evidence of that can be seen in a video shared by a Colorado State Park on social media.
CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite the snowy, rainy conditions across much of Colorado, wildfire mitigation crews are still busily at work in some areas doing their best to prevent future fires. Evidence of that can be seen in a video shared by a Colorado State Park on social media.
Staunton State Park showed off a video of a crew taking down a dead tree with a chainsaw in the park on Wednesday, and snowflakes are clearly seen falling all around. The park is located close to Conifer.
A strong snowpack and regular spring rain and snow across Colorado means a slightly below average wildfire season is expected. The Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control has 72 full-time employees ready to deploy at any time.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfires section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.