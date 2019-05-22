  • CBS4On Air

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– Water World is getting ready for opening day on Saturday. The water park isn’t letting a snowstorm earlier this week disrupt its opening for the summer season.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the water park in Federal Heights. The pools are filled with water.

(credit: CBS)

The park opened 40 years ago with the first two water slides in Colorado. Now, the water park was expanded to nearly 50 attractions at the park including two wave pools, a kiddie area and rushing “river” water slides.

(credit: CBS)

