ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s official, Trail Ridge Road will not be open by the Memorial Day holiday as per tradition. Rocky Mountain National Park officials say there’s just so much snow left to clear.
Snowplow drivers have been working for weeks clearing snowdrifts as high as 22 feet.
Officials say wind and sub-freezing temperatures make it difficult for them to say when the road will open for the season.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the road, expect for areas where snowplow drivers are working.
Officials expect the park to stay busy in spite of the delayed reopening for the holiday weekend. Visitors are urged to prepare for snow, ice, slush and mud. As of Wednesday, the Bear Lake Trailhead, located at 9,475 feet, has 35 inches of snow.
Three reservation campgrounds in the park are full for the weekend.
MORE INFO: Trail Ridge Road Status Line: 970 586-1222