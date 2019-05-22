  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s official, Trail Ridge Road will not be open by the Memorial Day holiday as per tradition. Rocky Mountain National Park officials say there’s just so much snow left to clear.

Snowplow drivers have been working for weeks clearing snowdrifts as high as 22 feet.

Trail Ridge Road (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Officials say wind and sub-freezing temperatures make it difficult for them to say when the road will open for the season.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the road, expect for areas where snowplow drivers are working.

Alpine Visitor Center (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Officials expect the park to stay busy in spite of the delayed reopening for the holiday weekend. Visitors are urged to prepare for snow, ice, slush and mud. As of Wednesday, the Bear Lake Trailhead, located at 9,475 feet, has 35 inches of snow.

Snowplow operator above Milner Pass on May 9, 2019. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Three reservation campgrounds in the park are full for the weekend.

MORE INFO: Trail Ridge Road Status Line: 970 586-1222

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s