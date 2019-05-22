Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was back in the Mile High City on Tuesday. T-D is launching a new CBD-based performance drink called Defy. It’s the first drink of its kind.
“We sent out on a mission to make sure we got a product on the market that we can be proud of that doesn’t have THC in it and we got to that point,” said Davis.
The former Super Bowl MVP also weighed-in the his old team. He likes the hiring of Vic Fangio, the trade for Joe Flacco and he doesn’t think the Broncos are rebuilding anymore.
“I think the Broncos will surprise some people,” said Davis. “This is not me saying it because I bleed orange and blue. I really believe the team will contend in the AFC West.”