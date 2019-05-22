FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS News and 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley has written a book about his incredible journey as a journalist. He’ll be in Colorado next week for a free speaking event.
In “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search For Meaning In The Stories Of Our Time,” Pelley recounts stories from his work reporting on 9/11, the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Sandy Hook school shooting.
“The one thing I wanted to do is that I wanted to write a memoir that wasn’t about me. I wrote a memoir about some of the amazing people I’ve met in my life who really discovered the meaning of their lives in some of the really historic events of our time,” Pelley told CBS Local.
Pelley says he got a crash course in how to cover these events and people from one of the greats in Walter Cronkite.
The speaking event is being put on by Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins. It will take place at the Fort Collins Hilton on 425 West Prospect on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and will last approximately an hour. The bookstore is partnering with CSU Friends of Morgan Library and the Poudre River Public Library District to host the event.
Pelley will also be visiting CBS4’s studios in Denver to discuss the book in an interview which will be featured on Tuesday on CBSDenver.com.
You can purchase “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search For Meaning In The Stories Of Our Time” on Old Firehouse Books’ website.