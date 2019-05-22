DENVER (CBS4) – It took them 12 matches to get it done, but the Colorado Rapids finally clinched their first win of the season. Nearly 80 days after their season opener, the club went to Southern California and took down the L.A. Galaxy with 1-0.

“That was a big win we really needed, everyone feeling great after, can’t wait to get some more,” defender Sebastian Anderson said.

“I describe it as rewarding. When you put in the hard work, you cherish the good moments,” forward Andre Shinyashiki said.

Rookie Andre Shinyashiki, product of the University of Denver, was the hero, firing the game-winning shot in the 82nd minute.

“We’ve been deserving the past couple weeks, it never came. We just kept our heads up and we kept fighting. I’m happy we were rewarded with a very good win, on the road,” Shinyashiki said.

Now that their win-less streak is finally over and the weight is off their shoulders, the Rapids can look forward. With four of their next six games at home, the Rapids hope the win over the Galaxy will give them the momentum they’ve needed all year.

“We really need to keep this going. So far this year we haven’t really protected our house, but we’re hoping this win gives us confidence going forward that we can do that,” Shinyashiki said.

“Obviously we want the next three games to be wins as well. If we can get on a roll, it would be massive for us to get points and get in a playoff spot,” Anderson said.

The Rapids next game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.