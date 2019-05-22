Watson Heaved A 'Sigh Of Relief' Returning To Denver Via TradeThe Denver Broncos stunned many fans when they traded away a 2019 fifth-round pick during the NFL Draft to acquire linebacker Dekoda Watson from San Francisco.

German Marquez: After Adjustment, 'All My Pitches Seemed To Be There'Rockies pitcher German Márquez improved to 5-2 in a dominant performance on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh and lowered his road ERA this season to 2.08.

Initiative On Runoff Election Ballot Could Stop Denver From Funding Future Olympic GamesOn June 4, Denver's runnoff election day, voters will decide if the city will fund any future Olympic bids.

Denver Nuggets Tim Connelly Talks About Why He's Staying With TeamDenver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly met with the media on Tuesday, one day after he decided to stay with the Nuggets.

Catching On: Langley Switches From Cornerback To ReceiverAt the exit interviews following the season, Brendan Langley brought his iPad with him for his meeting with Broncos boss John Elway. He wanted to convince Elway that receiver could be his best way to help the team.

Colorado Native Derrick White Looks Ahead After Spurs' Playoff Loss To NuggetsColorado's Derrick White, a former CU Buff, is coming off his first full season in the NBA.