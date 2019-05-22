  • CBS4On Air

Campaign 2020, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper says gun owners should have to be licensed and pass a safety test to own firearms. The former Colorado governor on Wednesday released a detailed gun control proposal, similar to that of presidential rival and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are attending the forum, held by the Service Employees International Union and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, to share their economic policies. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


The licensing proposal would only affect people born after 2001. Upon turning 21 they would have to pass a safety test to obtain a gun license. Hickenlooper also proposes making the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms part of the FBI, and banning assault weapons and 3-D printed guns.

Gun licensing is sure to spark controversy with gun rights groups, who have long seen it as the start of gun confiscation.

