Filed Under:Colorado News, Equal Pay Equal Work, Insulin Prices, Jared Polis


DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis will sign two bills into law on Wednesday. This is the latest in a series of bills that he has signed this week, including full-day kindergarten funding and keeping siblings together in foster care.

(credit: CBS)

The first bill he will sign into law is the Equal Pay for Equal Work act, which is designed to close the pay gap between men and women. The law is also meant to enforce employers to be transparent about pay ranges.

Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

The second bill Polis will sign into law will reduce insulin prices, putting the cap at $100 per one-month supply of the drug necessary for diabetics.

