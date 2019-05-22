Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers heading to the Western Slope along Interstate 70 might run into delays this coming weekend. A rockslide forced parts of the highway to close on Tuesday.
Huge, heavy boulders crashed into the westbound lanes.
Crews are still cleaning up the mess left behind. They may have to perform mitigation work to make sure more boulders don’t fall.