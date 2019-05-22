  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs News, Interstate 70


GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers heading to the Western Slope along Interstate 70 might run into delays this coming weekend. A rockslide forced parts of the highway to close on Tuesday.

(credit: Carl Artaz)

Huge, heavy boulders crashed into the westbound lanes.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Crews are still cleaning up the mess left behind. They may have to perform mitigation work to make sure more boulders don’t fall.

