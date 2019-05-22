



When Joe Barnes and his family started putting up their camping tent Tuesday they were greeted by snowflakes and muddy conditions at their campsite in Silverthorne. The family is visiting from Kentucky and didn’t realize they were in for another taste of winter conditions in May.

“We just kind of took off and found some bad weather when we finally got here,” Barnes said.

While some of the heavy, wet snow is melting the bad news is some favorite camping spots won’t be open in time for this big weekend ahead.

“We didn’t really know it was going to be cold, we didn’t pack appropriately but it was fun,” Barnes added.

Campers heading up for Memorial Day weekend will find mud, snow, and some trails closed in Summit County, but at least here the campgrounds will be open by Friday.

Bill Jackson with the United State Forest Service Dillon Ranger Station is busy trying to reassure visitors they can still come up and have fun. He just wants them to be prepared.

“Some of our more high elevation campgrounds like over towards Aspen and up in the flat tops wilderness, those will remain closed due to snowpack. They’re inaccessible at this point,” Jackson told CBS4 Wednesday.

Just another reminder about that adage Coloradans are so found of saying: Just wait 10 minutes…