– Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Aurora? From a Burmese eatery to a doughnut shop, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land recently.

New to 10180 E. Colfax Ave. is Urban Burma, a Burmese and Asian fusion spot. So far, it’s been well-received: it has a five-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

This spot offers a variety of noodle and curry dishes. Look for the Beef Curry and Chicken Curry plates along with the Stir Fried Veggies. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)

Yelper Caity A. wrote, “The Chicken Curry had a clear broth that was absolutely perfect. It was simple and comforting and was served with rice and a cucumber salad. I am leaving with a warm and happy belly, and I will return soon.”

Jasmine Syrian Food

In that same stretch of businesses, you’ll find Jasmine Syrian food, a Middle Eastern spot. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it’s off to a strong start.

As the name suggests, this spot specializes in Syrian cuisine. Look for the tabbouleh and chicken shawarma on the menu here.

Yelper Rachel T. wrote, “The food is delicious and the owners are very nice and friendly. My daughter loves the falafel and hummus here. I love the saffron rice and chicken. This food stand is in a hall with other international restaurants.”

Dad’s Donuts

Wander over to 14440 E. Sixth Ave. and you’ll find Dad’s Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts and coffee and tea.

This spot is all about the doughnuts. You’ll find a variety of cake doughnuts and fancy doughnuts. There are also French crullers and doughnut holes available.

Yelper Stephen H. wrote, “Get the blueberry doughnut! The service was great, quick and friendly. It’s a great way to start the day.”

