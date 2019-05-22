DENVER (CBS4) – Three cold weather records have been set since Tuesday morning in Denver. The city tied the record low temperature and broke the record for the coldest maximum temperature for May 21. Then early Wednesday morning the record low for May 22 was broken when Denver dropped to 30 degrees.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Tuesday will stay far below normal for late May but will also far exceed the records for coldest maximum temperatures. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s both days. Normally the urban corridor is in the lower and middle 70s this time of year.

In terms of precipitation, the mountains will continue scattered snow showers with accumulation up to 3 inches mainly above 9,500 feet by Wednesday evening. Then another 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected Wednesday night followed by 2 to 5 inches on Thursday.

At lower elevations there is a chance for rain mainly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Rain showers are possible overnight and then again Thrusday afternoon.

Much drier and much warmer weather will finally return on Friday!