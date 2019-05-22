  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has been named the third best place in the country to find a summer job. That’s according to WalletHub, which published its rankings on Tuesday.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Mile High City scored highly in all of the main indicators in the study — employment outlook, affordability and “downtime-friendliness.” The ranking was a slight step up from last year, when Denver was ranked No. 4.

Denver (credit: CBS)

Orlando (No. 1) and Scottsdale (No. 2) were the only two cities that beat out Denver.

Orlando (credit: Thinkstock)

Colorado Springs got a ranking of 27 in the study and Aurora got 76. A total of 182 cities were analyzed in the study.

The city with the lowest ranking in the list was Santa Clarita, Texas.

