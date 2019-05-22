Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has been named the third best place in the country to find a summer job. That’s according to WalletHub, which published its rankings on Tuesday.
The Mile High City scored highly in all of the main indicators in the study — employment outlook, affordability and “downtime-friendliness.” The ranking was a slight step up from last year, when Denver was ranked No. 4.
Orlando (No. 1) and Scottsdale (No. 2) were the only two cities that beat out Denver.
Colorado Springs got a ranking of 27 in the study and Aurora got 76. A total of 182 cities were analyzed in the study.
The city with the lowest ranking in the list was Santa Clarita, Texas.