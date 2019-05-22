Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are once again urging people to leave baby animals in the wild alone. That’s because even though they may look abandoned, chances are the baby’s mom is coming back for them.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are once again urging people to leave baby animals in the wild alone. That’s because even though they may look abandoned, chances are the baby’s mom is coming back for them.
A baby raccoon was found in a basket in a shopping center parking lot in Colorado Springs. That means the baby is an orphan and will have to be taken to a rehab center.
Concerned citizens are welcome to call the CPW Denver Headquarters at 303-297-1192, or any CPW office, if they suspect an animal is injured or abandoned, or to report incidents of feeding or other illegal wildlife activity.
LINK: Spring Wildlife Advice