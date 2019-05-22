Comments
Cintrease Dailey (credit: Denver Police Department)
DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son. Investigators say Cintrease Dailey, 31, brought the baby to the emergency room at Rose Medical Center at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The child was not breathing. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the boy, but couldn’t save him.
Detectives from the Denver Police Homicide Unit responded to the hospital to investigate the death due to suspected trauma to the child.
As a result of the investigation, Dailey was arrested for investigation of child abuse resulting in death.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the deceased child.