BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– You won’t see e-scooters on the streets of Boulder anytime soon. On Tuesday night, the Boulder City Council banned the scooters from city limits, for at least the next year.
Council members say a temporary ban in Boulder would give them time to create their own regulations with the popular mode of transportation.
A new state law goes into effect this summer that will move scooters off sidewalks and onto roads and bike lanes. That revision isn’t something that Boulder wants to allow.
The e-scooter ban lasts through February 2020.