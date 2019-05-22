  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Boulder News, E-Scooter

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– You won’t see e-scooters on the streets of Boulder anytime soon. On Tuesday night, the Boulder City Council banned the scooters from city limits, for at least the next year.

(credit: CBS)

Council members say a temporary ban in Boulder would give them time to create their own regulations with the popular mode of transportation.

(credit: CBS)

A new state law goes into effect this summer that will move scooters off sidewalks and onto roads and bike lanes. That revision isn’t something that Boulder wants to allow.

(credit: CBS)

The e-scooter ban lasts through February 2020.

