



Body camera video shows how quickly a traffic stop changed for Aurora Police Officer Kyle Stoepple. Early Saturday morning, he was on the side of the road investigating a possible DUI when a drunk driver came crashing into the scene hitting one of the patrol cars.

“It was loud, it was close and I turned around did not expect to see a car flipped over maybe 10 feet in front of me,” he said. “We normally run DUI’s with two cars.”

He says, on this night, a third car showed up on whim.

“If that car wasn’t there…me and my partner were talking about it that would have been us,” he said.

Stoepple, who started with the Aurora Police Department last year, says he has never seen it happen before. Fellow officer Javen Harper knows it does.

“It happens fairly often. I believe nationally it happens once a week,” he said.

CBS4 found several recent instances including one week earlier in Lakewood. The police department shared video on Twitter of the damage to one of their patrol cars after a suspected DUI driver hit it. The officer involved was investigating a DUI when the crash happened.

In April, Colorado State Patrol posted pictures of a trooper’s car that had been rear ended by a DUI driver. On March 25, Thornton Police tweeted about one of their officers going to the hospital; he was in his SUV when a drunk driver slammed into it.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Aurora Police hope sharing their video of a narrow escape will be a reminder to everyone about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Unfortunately some people aren’t as lucky as we were,” Stoepple said.

A spokesperson with Aurora police says the flashing lights meant to protect officers on traffic stops may actually be part of the problem because drunk drivers are drawn toward them.