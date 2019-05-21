Filed Under:Storm Chasing, Tornado Research, TORUS Project, University of Colorado-Boulder


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow and cold aren’t the only weather conditions of interest to some in Colorado this week. A group of University of Colorado researchers were in the thick of the storms hitting the Midwest in recent days.

The team behind the TORUS project headed straight into the severe storms to test their drone.

TORUS Project CU Boulder

Members of the TORUS Project from CU Boulder stand with a drone. (credit: CBS)

The project TORUS, stands for Targeted Observation by Radars and UAS of Supercells. It involves more than 50 researchers utilizing 20 tools to measure the atmosphere, including unmanned aircraft systems, mobile radars and NOAA’s P-3 “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft.

TORUS Project CU Boulder

A drone assigned to project TORUS is placed into launch position on a storm chasing vehicle. (credit: CBS)

Their goal is to collect data from supercell thunderstorms to help with future forecasting. Scientists from Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma are also working on the project.

