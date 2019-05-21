Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow and cold aren’t the only weather conditions of interest to some in Colorado this week. A group of University of Colorado researchers were in the thick of the storms hitting the Midwest in recent days.
The team behind the TORUS project headed straight into the severe storms to test their drone.
The project TORUS, stands for Targeted Observation by Radars and UAS of Supercells. It involves more than 50 researchers utilizing 20 tools to measure the atmosphere, including unmanned aircraft systems, mobile radars and NOAA’s P-3 “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft.
Their goal is to collect data from supercell thunderstorms to help with future forecasting. Scientists from Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma are also working on the project.