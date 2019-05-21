  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Tom's Diner

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver diner could be spared the wrecking ball. However, supporters of Tom’s Diner on Colfax Avenue only have a few weeks to save the restaurant.

The restaurant is up for sale, and the owner applied for non-historic status. That makes it easier to tear the building down for redevelopment.

(credit: CBS)

The city’s Landmark Preservation Office announced the diner is potentially historic, on Friday.

Supporters have until June 7 to apply for landmark designation.

If no applications are filed, the restaurant will be demolished.

