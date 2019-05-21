  • CBS4On Air

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man accused of fatally beating a Central Texas woman and kidnapping her daughters has been sentenced to life in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Terry Allen Miles was convicted in February of several charges, including two counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities discovered the body of the woman during a welfare check at the home she shared with Miles in Round Rock near Austin in December 2017, after she didn’t turn up to work.

Terry Miles (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators have said Miles fled with the girls, then aged 7 and 14, and sheriff’s deputies caught up with them a few days later in Colorado. They said Miles had been sexually assaulting the teenager for five months.

Authorities believe Miles beat the woman to death but he has not been charged in her death.

