DENVER(CBS)- Officially Denver picked up 3.4 inches of snow out of our soaking spring snow storm. That was enough to make it the biggest snow this late in the season since 1975. But, this pales in comparison to snow amounts received in and around the Palmer Divide south of the Mile High City where just under two feet of snow fell near the Black Forest.
Here are some other measurements from the Monday night blast.
· 8 NE Black Forest – 20 inches
· 7 W Peyton – 18 inches
· 4 S Air Force Academy – 18 inches
· Red Mountain Pass – 18 inches
· 2 SSE Black Forest – 17 inches
· Monument – 15 inches
· Coal Bank Pass – 15 inches
· 4 N Peyton – 14 inches
· 2 NNE Monument – 14 inches
· Molas Pass – 14 inches
· Kiowa – 13 inches
· 4 SSW Black Forest – 13 inches
· 5 NNE Colorado Springs – 12.5 inches
· 4 S Black Forest – 11.3 inches
· Elizabeth – 11 inches
· 1 W Palmer Lake – 11 inches
· 1 NNE Silverthorne – 10 inches
· 6 S Air Force Academy – 10 inches
· 4 S Ouray – 10 inches
· 6 NNW Peterson AFB – 9.5 inches
· 5 SW Castle Rock – 9 inches
· 4 WSW Flacon – 9 inches
· 3 E Monument – 9 inches
· 4 ENE Air Force Academy – 9 inches
· 3 WNW Castlewood Canyon – 8.3 inches
· 4 W Falcon – 8.3 inches
· 2 SW Golden – 8.1 inches
· Dillon – 8 inches
· 7 SE Air Force Academy – 8 inches
· 3 SE The Pinery – 7.8 inches
· 3 W Aspen Park – 7.5 inches
· 4 NE Nederland – 7.5 inches
· 3 E Franktown – 7.1 inches
· Gothic – 7 inches
· 3 NNW Horsetooth Mountain – 7 inches
· 2 SW Rocky Flats – 7 inches
· 1 ESE The Pinery – 7 inches
· 7 NNE Colorado Springs – 7 inches
· 7 NW Cripple Creek – 7 inches
· 4 S Rocky Flats – 6.5 inches
· 1 WNW Eldorado Springs – 6.3 inches
· 2 E Parker – 6.3 inches
· 1 NE Brookvale – 6 inches
· 3 E Buckhorn Mountain – 6 inches
· 5 NNW Mishowaka – 6 inches
· 3 NNE Parker – 6 inches
· Woodland Park – 6 inches
· 3 WSW Colorado Springs – 6 inches
· 2 E Crisman – 5.9 inches
· 2 NE Rollinsville – 5.9 inches
· 4 ESE Foxfield – 5.8 inches
· 4 ENE Nederland – 5.7 inches
· 1 W Aspen Springs – 5.6 inches
· WAH Keeney Park – 5.6 inches
· 1 E Ken Caryl – 5.5 inches
· 1 SSW Carr – 5.5 inches
· 4 N Peterson AFB – 5.5 inches
· 7 SSW Black Forest – 5.5 inches
· 3 ESE Foxfield – 5.4 inches
· 1 W Northglenn – 5.2 inches
· 3 SSW Boulder – 5.1 inches
· Aspen Springs – 5 inches
· 4 Pinewood Springs – 5 inches
· 2 SSW Buckley AFB – 5 inches
· 3 ESE Lone Tree – 5 inches
· 3 WSW Roxborough Park – 5 inches
· 5 ESE Greenland – 5 inches
· 2 SW Boulder – 4.9 inches
· 2 WNW Estes Park – 4.8 inches
· 3 N Foxfield – 4.8 inches
· 3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir – 4.8 inches
· 2 NW Colorado Springs – 4.8 inches
·· Rollinsville – 4.6 inches
· Nederland – 4.5 inches
· 3 NNE Pinecliffe – 4.5 inches
· 2 ESE Lakewood – 4.5 inches
· 3 WSW Aurora – 4.5 inches
· 2 ESE Denver – 4.5 inches
· 2 W Lone Tree – 4.5 inches
· 2 NNW Marshall – 4.4 inches
· 3 NW Parker – 4.4 inches
· 3 ENE Manitou Springs – 4.4 inches
· 1 NE Evergreen – 4.3 inches
· 3 S Castle Pines – 4.1 inches
· 1 SW Greenwood Village – 4.1 inches
· 4 WNW Arvada – 4 inches
· 2 WNW Erie – 4 inches
· 2 ESE Commerce City – 4 inches
· 2 WSW Conifer – 4 inches
· 2 N Louisville – 3.8 inches
· Wheat Ridge – 3.8 inches
· 3 E Denver – 3.7 inches
· Lafayette – 3.5 inches
· Brighton – 3.5 inches
· 1 NW Greeley – 3.5 inches
· 2 W Niwot – 3.5 inches
· 1 WSW Ault – 3.5 inches
· 1 NNW Golden – 3.4 inches
· 2 SSW Westminster – 3 inches
· 3 SW Windsor – 3 inches
· 2 W Johnstown – 3 inches
· 4 NE Firestone – 3 inches
· 1 NNW Hygiene – 3 inches
· 1 ENE Eleven Mile Canyon – 3 inches
· 1 W Mead — .8 inches
· 3 W Fort Collins – 2.7 inches
· 2 NE Longmont — .6 inches
· 2 SE Timnath – 2 inches
· Campion – inches
· Fort Collins – 2 inches
· Limon – 2 inches
· 3 SW Wellington – 1.7 inches
· 1 E Alamosa – 1.5 inches
· 3 E Laporte – 1.4 inches
· 4 W LaSalle – 1.4 inches
· Edwards – 1.2 inches
· Walden – 1 inch