DENVER (CBS4) – On June 4, Denver’s runnoff election day, voters will decide if the city will fund any future Olympic bids. If passed, Initiative 302 would keep the city from using tax dollars on a bid without getting voter’s approval first.
In 2018, Denver tried to put a bid together in hopes of becoming a candidate for the 2030 Winter Games. The United States Olympic Committee ultimately chose Salt Lake City in December.