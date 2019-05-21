TRAFFIC ALERTRock slide in Glenwood Canyon forces major Interstate 70 closure
Filed Under:10th Mountain Division Hut Association, Vail News

VAIL, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a Colorado man died while skiing to a popular backcountry lodge to meet some friends for a celebration of his 21st birthday. The Vail Daily reports Paul Cuthbertson, an accomplished skier and lifelong resident of Eagle and Summit counties, left late Friday afternoon and was headed up the usual route to the Polar Star Inn, which is part of the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association.

He apparently deviated from the normal route at some point, and his friends started looking for him early Saturday morning.

Friday night’s weather was snowy and windy, especially in the area where Cuthbertson was skiing. The Polar Star Inn is just below timberline on the west side of New York Mountain.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has not released a cause of death.

